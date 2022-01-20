Depth Token (DEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,908.39

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $130,908.39 and approximately $118,067.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Depth Token has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

