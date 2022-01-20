Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,505.68

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,505.68 ($47.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,521 ($48.04). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,490 ($47.62), with a volume of 152,467 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($48.30).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,399.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,505.68. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

