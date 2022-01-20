Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.33. 3,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
