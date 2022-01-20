Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.33. 3,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

