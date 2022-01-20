Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.96

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 4939515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

