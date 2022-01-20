Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 103,626.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 101,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

GSL stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

