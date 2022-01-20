Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after acquiring an additional 184,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

