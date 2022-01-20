Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

