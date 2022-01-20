Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 3,064.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,878 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Skillz worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skillz by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

SKLZ opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

