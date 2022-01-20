Deutsche Bank AG Sells 56,742 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,742 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.