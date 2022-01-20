Deutsche Bank AG Sells 89,293 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,995 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APG opened at $23.01 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.