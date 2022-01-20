Deutsche Bank AG Sells 905,488 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

