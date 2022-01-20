Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $300.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $308.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

