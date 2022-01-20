Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €146.10 ($166.02).

SIX2 stock traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €157.10 ($178.52). 34,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €155.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. Sixt has a one year low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a one year high of €170.30 ($193.52).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

