Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €180.00 ($204.55) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €161.84 ($183.91).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €1.95 ($2.22) during trading on Thursday, reaching €158.15 ($179.72). The company had a trading volume of 649,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($173.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

