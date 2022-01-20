Deutsche eMark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $87,670.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

