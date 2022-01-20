Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.96 ($22.68).

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded down €0.31 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.00 ($18.18). 165,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $988.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

