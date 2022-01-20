Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €75.00 ($85.23) price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.45 ($75.51).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €53.81 ($61.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,602 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.36. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

