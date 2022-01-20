Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Volume Tops $129,299.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $129,299.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.02 or 0.00660095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

