Devang Shah Sells 8,750 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 21,513,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,126,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

