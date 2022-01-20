Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 211,885 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $526,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,766,000 after purchasing an additional 102,063 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 315.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

