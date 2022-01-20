DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 22,674 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $434.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,758. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

