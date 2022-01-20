Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DXT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.45.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of DXT stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.24. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,222. The firm has a market cap of C$536.84 million and a PE ratio of 26.80. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. Analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.