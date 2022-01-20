Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as high as C$8.30. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 34,589 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DXT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$523.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

