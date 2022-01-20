DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 17502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$22.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.