Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $877,477.91 and $1,774.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00312735 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.