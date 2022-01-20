Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $711.39

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 711.39 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($10.21). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 738 ($10.07), with a volume of 55,343 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £369.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.39.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

