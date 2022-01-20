Dimitris Voliotis Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 319,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,220. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

