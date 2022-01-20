Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.77

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 13063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

