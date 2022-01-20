Diploma’s (DPLM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($40.25) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,247.50 ($44.31).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,860 ($39.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,227.50. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,274 ($31.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Diploma news, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

