Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.34

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 290.34 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 313.70 ($4.28). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 312.30 ($4.26), with a volume of 4,934,848 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.64) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

