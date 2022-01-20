Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $10.12. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 126,642 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.