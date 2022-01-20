Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.31. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 409,561 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$722.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

