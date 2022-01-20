Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174,939 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.