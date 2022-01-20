DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion and a PE ratio of -36.50. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

