DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

