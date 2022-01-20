Douglas A. Robinson Sells 1,290 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.77. 1,816,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,786. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,854.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.24. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

