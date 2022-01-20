Dow Chemical Co. DE Has $35.66 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dow Chemical Co. DE decreased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652,889 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dow Chemical Co. DE owned about 0.23% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,832. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

