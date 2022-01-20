DoYourTip 1-Day Volume Tops $11,418.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $266,958.34 and $11,418.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00320659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007825 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01337816 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.