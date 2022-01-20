DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.33

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 24007824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

