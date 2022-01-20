DubaiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.