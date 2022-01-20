Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 259268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.