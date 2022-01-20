DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.66). Approximately 121,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 310,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.59).

Several analysts have recently commented on DWF shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £395.30 million and a PE ratio of -24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.92%.

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.