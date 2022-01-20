DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $522.31

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $522.31 or 0.01316720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $25.76 million and $322,454.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00318564 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008053 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.