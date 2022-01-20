Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $40,968.20 and approximately $75,150.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,245 coins and its circulating supply is 395,639 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

