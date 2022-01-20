E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,728 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 19,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 93,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 275,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,287,470. The company has a market cap of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

