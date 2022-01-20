E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.33. 21,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.