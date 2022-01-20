E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.59 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 201.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.6% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,542. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

