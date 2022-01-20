E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.21 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.95.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.05 on Thursday, reaching $179.60. The stock had a trading volume of 162,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $243.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.60 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

