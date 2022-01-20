E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,558 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $34,972,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $58,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 395,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

ADBE stock traded up $13.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.