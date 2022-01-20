E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $538,314,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $521.50. 72,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.06.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

